Brokerages Set First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) Target Price at $60.00

Shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

THFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Financial Corporation Indiana from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

In related news, Director James O. Mcdonald purchased 2,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $119,913.75. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,303.25. This trade represents a 24.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First Financial Corporation Indiana during the first quarter worth about $549,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 10.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79. The stock has a market cap of $730.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.26.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.53 million. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This is an increase from First Financial Corporation Indiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. First Financial Corporation Indiana’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

First Financial Corporation Indiana is a bank holding company headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, that offers a full suite of financial services to individuals and businesses. Through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company provides traditional banking products including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and cash management solutions. It also offers consumer and commercial lending services ranging from residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit to working capital loans and equipment financing.

The company’s service offerings extend beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, retirement planning, and brokerage solutions.

