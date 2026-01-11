Analyzing Commerce.com (CMRC) and Its Competitors

Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) is one of 43 public companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Commerce.com to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Commerce.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Commerce.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commerce.com and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce.com $339.86 million -$27.03 million -25.31 Commerce.com Competitors $259.23 million -$40.93 million -7.26

Profitability

Commerce.com has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Commerce.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Commerce.com and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce.com -3.93% -6.66% -0.82% Commerce.com Competitors -53.73% -1,002.64% -68.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Commerce.com and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce.com 2 2 2 1 2.29 Commerce.com Competitors 86 189 208 11 2.29

Commerce.com presently has a consensus target price of $8.30, suggesting a potential upside of 104.94%. As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 74.80%. Given Commerce.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Commerce.com is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Commerce.com has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce.com’s competitors have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commerce.com beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Commerce.com Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

