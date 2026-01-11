Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $662,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,001,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,869,000 after buying an additional 381,080 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,066,000. Curi Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 321,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 27,595 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 220,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,878,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $67.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $68.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.07.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

