Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (BATS:QDTE) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (BATS:QDTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 227410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.9%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 953.9% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 428,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,246,000 after purchasing an additional 387,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,450,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,229,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 100,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 29,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter.

About Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

The Roundhill N-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the Nasdaq-100 Index. QDTE was launched on Mar 7, 2024 and is issued by Roundhill.

