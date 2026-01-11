Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Fresnillo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, November 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd.

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $47.05 on Friday. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fresnillo plc is a precious metals mining company focused on the production, exploration and development of silver and gold. The company is widely recognized as a leading primary silver producer and a significant gold producer, operating in the mining sector with activities that span underground and open-pit mining, mineral processing and concentrator operations. Fresnillo’s business centers on bringing mined ore through processing to produce saleable precious metal products for industrial and investment markets.

Operationally, the company manages a portfolio of producing mines and development projects, with exploration programs intended to extend mine life and expand resource bases.

