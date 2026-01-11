Financial Contrast: UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) and Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN)

UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Free Report) and Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares UC Asset and Triumph Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UC Asset N/A N/A N/A Triumph Financial 2.75% 1.79% 0.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UC Asset and Triumph Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UC Asset N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Triumph Financial $422.32 million 3.89 $16.09 million $0.29 238.56

Triumph Financial has higher revenue and earnings than UC Asset.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Triumph Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

UC Asset has a beta of 3.01, suggesting that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triumph Financial has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for UC Asset and Triumph Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UC Asset 0 0 0 0 0.00 Triumph Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25

Triumph Financial has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.38%. Given Triumph Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Triumph Financial is more favorable than UC Asset.

Summary

Triumph Financial beats UC Asset on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UC Asset

(Get Free Report)

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties. In addition, it invests in debt investment in the form of promissory notes or private loans. UCF Asset LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Triumph Financial

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans. It also provides electronic banking services, debit cards, insurance brokerage services, mortgage warehouse facilities, and transportation factoring services, as well as payments services offered through TriumphPay platform, a payments network for the over-the-road trucking industry. The company was formerly known as Triumph Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Triumph Financial Inc. in December 2022. Triumph Financial Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

