Brokerages Set Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT at $26.00

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts recently commented on EQX shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Cibc Captl Mkts cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EQX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Stock Down 3.3%

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,024,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,394,000 after buying an additional 45,820,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,464,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,659,000 after acquiring an additional 822,981 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 11.1% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 26,507,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,856 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 120.4% during the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 23,908,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 16.3% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 16,644,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,100 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $14.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 283.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $819.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.81 million. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.71%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian gold mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of gold properties, with an emphasis on open-pit heap leach mining. Since its inception, Equinox Gold has pursued a strategy of combining assets in established jurisdictions to build a diversified portfolio that balances production and growth, while maintaining rigorous safety and environmental standards.

Equinox Gold’s operating portfolio spans three countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.