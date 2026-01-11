Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 28,975 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,975 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,306,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 175.8% in the second quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 2,043,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,341 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 139.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,929 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,398,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,499,000 after purchasing an additional 991,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,483,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,924,000 after buying an additional 932,575 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $355,574.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,377,343.96. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $238,938.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 112,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,498.79. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.430-0.430 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is -43.48%.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

