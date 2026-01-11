Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,801 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $5,780,190,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $712,276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,570,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,302,190,000 after purchasing an additional 110,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,501,000 after purchasing an additional 81,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 358,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,518,000 after purchasing an additional 49,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.73, for a total value of $229,365.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,091.56. The trade was a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.51, for a total value of $448,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,691,049.48. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,605. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $448.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $459.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.24. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $430.00 and a 52-week high of $661.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.34 million. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.21.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler’s product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

