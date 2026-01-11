Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.85 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $9,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,842.9% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WST. Zacks Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.78.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.0%

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $275.26 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.43 and a fifty-two week high of $348.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.29. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $804.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.110 EPS. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

Featured Stories

