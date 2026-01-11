Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306,585 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 20,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kagan Cocozza Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.66 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $107.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.89.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

