Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 54,654 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,654 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 163,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,244 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 86.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 149,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 69,014 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 170.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after buying an additional 208,067 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 246,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,672,683.88. This represents a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $169,503.34. Following the sale, the vice president owned 201,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,097.96. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares worth $507,462. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Further Reading

