Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,590 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $9,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.8% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 66 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 3.1%

AXON stock opened at $631.69 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $469.24 and a twelve month high of $885.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $688.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.05%.Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $870.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $840.00 to $610.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $760.00 to $713.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axon Enterprise

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.60, for a total transaction of $11,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 249,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,874,805.20. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 91,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,566,120. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,540 shares of company stock valued at $34,684,738. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.