Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,723 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 11.9% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,370,000 after buying an additional 94,466 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in MSCI by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 209,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,060,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd increased its position in MSCI by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 4,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at $355,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 10,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $536.13 per share, with a total value of $5,473,887.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,487,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,250,508.11. This trade represents a 0.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.42, for a total transaction of $348,454.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,006.90. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $581.11 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a 1 year low of $486.73 and a 1 year high of $634.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $565.90 and its 200-day moving average is $564.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.30.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $793.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.87 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 110.94% and a net margin of 40.03%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 45.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.63.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

