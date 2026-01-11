Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Price Target Raised to GBX 675

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from GBX 595 to GBX 675 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 635 price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greatland Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 516.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Greatland Gold
Greatland Gold Stock Performance
Greatland Gold Company Profile
Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greatland Gold
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
- How the Rich Retire
Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.