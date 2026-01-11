Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Price Target Raised to GBX 675

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from GBX 595 to GBX 675 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 635 price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greatland Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 516.67.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Greatland Gold

Greatland Gold Stock Performance

Greatland Gold Company Profile

Shares of LON:GGP opened at GBX 545.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 438.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 361.55. The firm has a market cap of £3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.73. Greatland Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 118 and a 12-month high of GBX 580.80.

(Get Free Report)

Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.