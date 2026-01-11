Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Freedom Capital upgraded Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Cibc World Mkts lowered Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.80.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$246.59 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 4.7442244 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
