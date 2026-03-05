ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.71 and traded as low as $35.98. ProShares Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 18,239,150 shares.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Trading Down 0.7%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short S&P 500

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at $90,286,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P 500 by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,590,000 after buying an additional 1,026,917 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth about $17,698,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,257,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,286,000.

About ProShares Short S&P 500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts. The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

