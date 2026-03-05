HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) Short Interest Down 17.4% in February

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,907,602 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the January 29th total of 10,789,956 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,207,024 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,207,024 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered HF Sinclair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.73.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 4.9%

NYSE:DINO traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.74. 4,765,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.83. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

