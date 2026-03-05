Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.78 and traded as low as $6.1250. Freddie Mac shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 2,381,044 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Freddie Mac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wedbush raised shares of Freddie Mac from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.35 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Freddie Mac to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freddie Mac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.84.

The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC), officially the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered by Congress in 1970 to enhance liquidity and stability in the U.S. housing finance system. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, the company operates under the supervision of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and carries a congressional mandate to support affordable, sustainable homeownership and rental housing markets nationwide.

The company’s primary business activities involve purchasing mortgage loans from approved lenders, pooling them into mortgage-backed securities (MBS), and guaranteeing the timely payment of principal and interest to investors.

