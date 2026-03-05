Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sumitomo Corp. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.28 and traded as high as $42.60. Sumitomo shares last traded at $41.56, with a volume of 94,660 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Sumitomo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumitomo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 billion. Sumitomo had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, analysts predict that Sumitomo Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Corporation (OTCMKTS: SSUMY) is a global integrated trading and investment company headquartered in Japan. As one of the country’s major sogo shosha (general trading firms), Sumitomo operates a diversified business portfolio that spans trading, project development, equity investments and provision of services to industrial and consumer markets. The company acts as a commercial intermediary and strategic investor, linking producers, manufacturers and end users across international supply chains.

Sumitomo’s business activities cover a wide range of sectors, including metal products and mining, transportation and construction systems, infrastructure and real estate, energy and chemical products, electronics and digital solutions, and consumer goods and food.

