The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and traded as high as $6.18. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 357,323 shares.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Trading Down 0.3%
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on equity investments in the utilities sector. Established in 1989, the trust seeks to provide shareholders with a combination of monthly income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of companies that own or operate regulated utility assets.
The trust’s portfolio typically includes holdings in electric, natural gas, water and pipeline transportation companies, with an emphasis on businesses that generate stable cash flows through regulated rate structures.
