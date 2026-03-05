Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.61 and traded as low as $12.48. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund shares last traded at $12.5260, with a volume of 49,124 shares.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (NYSE: PAI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income with a secondary objective of capital preservation. Established in 2005, the fund invests primarily in investment-grade debt securities issued by governments, government agencies, corporate issuers and securitized products. It employs both traditional fixed-income strategies and opportunistic positions to enhance its income profile.
The fund’s portfolio is broadly diversified across sectors and credit profiles, focusing on bonds rated investment-grade by major credit rating agencies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
- CSE: ALEN.U is targeting a fast-growing digital wellness market
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.