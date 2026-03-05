Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.61 and traded as low as $12.48. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund shares last traded at $12.5260, with a volume of 49,124 shares.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 760.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 187,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (NYSE: PAI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income with a secondary objective of capital preservation. Established in 2005, the fund invests primarily in investment-grade debt securities issued by governments, government agencies, corporate issuers and securitized products. It employs both traditional fixed-income strategies and opportunistic positions to enhance its income profile.

The fund’s portfolio is broadly diversified across sectors and credit profiles, focusing on bonds rated investment-grade by major credit rating agencies.

