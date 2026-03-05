Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Down 17.8% in February

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,125 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the January 29th total of 6,238 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,107 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,107 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:HOVNP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.51. 5,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,213. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Increases Dividend

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%. This is an increase from Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company active primarily in the United States. Through its network of land development and construction operations, the company designs, builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes, condominiums and active-adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding business, Hovnanian provides financing, mortgage banking, title insurance and closing services to homebuyers through its wholly owned financial services subsidiaries.

Founded in 1959 by Kevork S.

