Jaguar Animal Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jaguar Animal Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 386,035 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the January 29th total of 502,013 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,684 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company's shares are short sold.

Jaguar Animal Health Trading Up 6.5%

JAGX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 562,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,037. Jaguar Animal Health has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jaguar Animal Health to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jaguar Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Jaguar Animal Health Company Profile

Jaguar Animal Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the gastrointestinal health of food-producing animals, with an emphasis on swine and poultry. The company’s research and development efforts target common enteric disorders such as post-weaning diarrhea in pigs and clostridial overgrowth in broiler chickens, aiming to provide effective alternatives to traditional antibiotic treatments.

Jaguar Animal Health was formed in early 2019 through the acquisition of the animal health business of Aratana Therapeutics by Actinium Animal Health, followed by a corporate rebranding.

