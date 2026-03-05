Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE) Short Interest Update

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,356,466 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the January 29th total of 2,741,979 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 608,007 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 608,007 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Amy Bachrodt sold 5,000 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,908.60. The trade was a 27.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Atul Dandekar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $332,025.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,967.81. This represents a 41.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,254,792 over the last three months.

Get Maze Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maze Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Maze Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 589.3% during the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 179,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after buying an additional 153,487 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Maze Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,536,000.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:MAZE traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 414,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,444. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 4.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. Maze Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $49.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAZE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Maze Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Maze Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Maze Therapeutics

About Maze Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Maze Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de?risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze’s approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maze Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maze Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.