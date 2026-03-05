Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.0150. Schmitt Industries shares last traded at $0.0150, with a volume of 170 shares.

Schmitt Industries Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Get Schmitt Industries alerts:

About Schmitt Industries

(Get Free Report)

Schmitt Industries, Inc is a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq under the symbol SMIT that specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of electronic control and monitoring systems for industrial, municipal and commercial markets. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the company operates through three primary business segments: telemetry, refrigeration controls and industrial controls. Its product offerings are engineered to enhance operational efficiency, reliability and data visibility across a diverse set of applications.

In its telemetry segment, Schmitt Industries provides remote monitoring and control solutions for water and wastewater pumping stations, oil and gas pipelines and other critical infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schmitt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schmitt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.