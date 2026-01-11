IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Up 10.2% – What’s Next?

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.25 and last traded at GBX 6.15. Approximately 13,838,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 6,524,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.58.

IQE Stock Up 19.3%

The firm has a market cap of £71.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.32.

IQE Company Profile

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

