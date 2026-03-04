Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Stock Price Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 18,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 31,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.8020.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research note on Friday, November 28th. TD Securities cut Rogers Sugar to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Rogers Sugar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Rogers Sugar Inc is a Canada-based sugar refining and distribution company that processes raw sugar cane and sugar beet into a range of refined sugar, liquid sugar, specialty sweeteners, molasses and syrups. The company’s product portfolio serves retail grocers, industrial food and beverage manufacturers, foodservice distributors and export markets. Through its packaging and private-label capabilities, Rogers Sugar provides granulated, powdered and specialty formats designed to meet the needs of both household consumers and large-scale food producers.

With roots dating back to 1890 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Rogers Sugar has grown through strategic acquisitions to become one of Canada’s leading sugar refiners.

