Short Interest in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Declines By 19.0%

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,242,501 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 29th total of 6,473,211 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,120,719 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 171.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%
NYSEARCA SPHY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,030,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75.
SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF
The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.
