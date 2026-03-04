KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.46. 44,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 166,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

KAO Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39.

Get KAO alerts:

KAO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1887 with its roots in soap manufacturing, KAO Corporation has evolved into a global consumer goods and specialty chemicals company headquartered in Tokyo. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products spanning personal care, skin care, hair care, cosmetics, toiletries and fabric and home care. Well-known brands include Bioré in facial cleansing, Jergens in body lotions, John Frieda in hair care and Attack in laundry detergents.

In addition to consumer products, KAO operates a chemicals division that develops functional materials and specialty chemicals for industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.