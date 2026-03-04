Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMI) Shares Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.02. 54,342 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 49,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NMI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by U.S. states, territories and municipalities, as well as certain municipal securities issued outside the United States. By focusing on a diversified portfolio of investment-grade and select below-investment-grade municipal bonds, NMI aims to deliver tax-advantaged income to its shareholders.
The fund’s portfolio typically includes general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other municipal securities across a broad range of sectors, including transportation, utilities, health care and education.
