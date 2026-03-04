Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Trading 5.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. 184,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 173,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.1988.

Defense Metals Stock Down 2.5%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the identification and development of rare earth element (REE) resources. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company is listed on the OTC Markets under the symbol DFMTF and on the TSX Venture Exchange under DEFN. Its principal objective is to advance its flagship Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project toward production, targeting REEs that are critical for the manufacturing of permanent magnets, electric vehicles, wind turbines and advanced defense applications.

The Wicheeda project is located approximately 55 kilometres northeast of Prince George in central British Columbia.

