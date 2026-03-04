STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,884,551 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 29th total of 14,738,458 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,634,004 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,634,004 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3,746.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3,086.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on STM shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $28.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.40. 10,057,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,161,232. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.57 and a beta of 1.55.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST’s offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.