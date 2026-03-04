Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 309.07 and last traded at GBX 309.07. 46,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,454,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Auction Technology Group from GBX 690 to GBX 695 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 560 to GBX 460 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 415 to GBX 315 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 730 to GBX 460 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 549.

Get Auction Technology Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Auction Technology Group

Auction Technology Group Stock Performance

About Auction Technology Group

The company has a market capitalization of £370.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 309.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 308.80.

(Get Free Report)

Auction Technology Group plc?(“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).

The Group powers eight online marketplaces and listing sites using its proprietary auction platform technology, hosting in excess of 70,000 live and timed auctions each year. ATG?has been supporting the auction industry since 1971 and the Group has offices in the UK, US and Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.