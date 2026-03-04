PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Insider Suzan Kereere Sells 13,515 Shares

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) insider Suzan Kereere sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $621,960.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,837.66. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Suzan Kereere also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Suzan Kereere sold 37,613 shares of PayPal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,560,563.37.

PayPal stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.75. 14,596,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,897,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.99.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $949,758,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,462 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,089,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 35.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,177,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $548,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1,066.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,106,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,583 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

