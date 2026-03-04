DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Trading Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.78. 196,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 169,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DMAC. Wall Street Zen downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DMAC

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 34,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: DMAC) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for acute and chronic central nervous system conditions. The company’s lead product candidate, DM199, is a recombinant form of human tissue kallikrein-1 designed to promote neuroprotection and tissue repair through modulation of the kallikrein?kinin system. DiaMedica’s research and development efforts are centered on translating the regenerative potential of DM199 into effective treatments for disorders with high unmet medical need.

DM199 is being evaluated in acute ischemic stroke, where preclinical studies have demonstrated potential benefits in blood flow restoration, inflammation reduction and neuronal survival.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.