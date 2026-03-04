First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Short Interest Down 26.7% in February

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 67,585 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the January 29th total of 92,206 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 948,570 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 948,570 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FVD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.69. 821,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,919. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.70.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 52.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 30.5% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to objectively identify and select those stocks from the universe of stocks, of which Value Line, Inc gives a Safety Ranking of #1 or #2 in the Value Line Safety Ranking System and have the potential to pay above-average dividends and capital appreciation.

