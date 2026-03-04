Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF (NASDAQ:APPX) Stock Price Down 1% – What’s Next?

Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF (NASDAQ:APPX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 2,299,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,131,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF Trading Up 19.6%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86.

Get Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF alerts:

Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $3.3248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

(Get Free Report)

Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF (APPX) is a leveraged exchange-traded fund designed to deliver 200% (2x) of the daily performance of AppLovin Corp. (APP) stock, before fees and expenses. The fund primarily uses total return swap agreements with major global financial institutions to achieve its leverage target. If swaps are unavailable or less efficient, it may use FLEX call options or directly hold APP shares. APPX is intended for sophisticated investors and professional traders seeking short-term, tactical exposure to the daily price movements of AppLovin, and is not suitable for long-term holding due to the compounding effects of leverage and daily resets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.