IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Price Down 9.3% – Should You Sell?

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) traded down 9.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.38 and last traded at GBX 46.28. 151,592 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 84,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 price objective on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 120.
Read Our Latest Analysis on IGR
IG Design Group Stock Down 7.8%
IG Design Group Company Profile
IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.
Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.
Its five major product categories are: Celebrations, Craft, Stationery and Creative Play, Gifting, and Not-for-resale consumables.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IG Design Group
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
- How the Rich Retire
Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.