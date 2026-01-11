IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Price Down 9.3% – Should You Sell?

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) traded down 9.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.38 and last traded at GBX 46.28. 151,592 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 84,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 price objective on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 120.

Get IG Design Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IGR

IG Design Group Stock Down 7.8%

IG Design Group Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £44.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81.

(Get Free Report)

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.

Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.

Its five major product categories are: Celebrations, Craft, Stationery and Creative Play, Gifting, and Not-for-resale consumables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.