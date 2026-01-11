Aura Minerals Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AUGO)

Aura Minerals’ (NASDAQ:AUGO – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 12th. Aura Minerals had issued 8,100,510 shares in its IPO on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $196,437,368 based on an initial share price of $24.25. After the expiration of Aura Minerals’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Aura Minerals from $46.60 to $52.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aura Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Aura Minerals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Aura Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aura Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUGO opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Aura Minerals has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $55.40.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.90). Aura Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a positive return on equity of 93.74%. The firm had revenue of $247.83 million during the quarter. Aura Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Aura Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Aura Minerals’s payout ratio is -325.42%.

Institutional Trading of Aura Minerals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUGO. Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $874,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,721,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,302,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $3,735,000.

About Aura Minerals

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

