Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Trading Down 10.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.4% during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,100 to GBX 1,925. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Associated British Foods traded as low as GBX 1,844 and last traded at GBX 1,926.58. 4,048,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 8,639,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,151.

ABF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,830 to GBX 1,840 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,095 to GBX 1,940 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital cut shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,650 target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 1,931.

In other news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 34,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,103, for a total value of £732,222.54. Also, insider George G. Weston sold 43,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,103, for a total transaction of £918,169.80. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,132.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,148.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported GBX 174.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated British Foods had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Associated British Foods plc will post 188.0990415 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia.

Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money. With the breadth of our business, our brands and global reach, ABF aims to consistently deliver value to its stakeholders.

Our business is split into five segments: Grocery; Sugar; Agriculture; Ingredients; and Retail.

