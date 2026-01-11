Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Trading Down 10.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.4% during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,100 to GBX 1,925. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Associated British Foods traded as low as GBX 1,844 and last traded at GBX 1,926.58. 4,048,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 8,639,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,151.
ABF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,830 to GBX 1,840 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,095 to GBX 1,940 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital cut shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,650 target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 1,931.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Associated British Foods
Insider Activity
More Associated British Foods News
Here are the key news stories impacting Associated British Foods this week:
- Neutral Sentiment: CMA has accepted ABF and Hovis’s request to jump to Phase 2 of the merger investigation — this speeds the formal review process but confirms the takeover will face detailed competition scrutiny. CMA accepts joint ABF/Hovis request to fast-track merger investigation
- Neutral Sentiment: ABF and Hovis formally asked the UK regulator to fast?track the takeover review — demonstrates the parties want to shorten uncertainty, but it also signals a higher probability of a contested/complex review. ABF, Hovis ask UK regulator to fast-track takeover review
- Negative Sentiment: Primark issued a profit warning and reported weaker fashion & beauty holiday sales, driving the initial sell?off — Primark is a major earnings driver for ABF, so deterioration in its trading meaningfully lowers near?term profit visibility. Associated British Foods Shares Plunge as Primark Weakness Weighs on Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Shares plunged roughly double?digits after the Primark profit warning; that sharp move has triggered analyst re?ratings and momentum selling. Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Price Down 10.4% – Here’s Why
- Negative Sentiment: Jefferies reaffirmed an “underperform” stance and set a GBX 1,650 target — a clear bearish signal from a major broker. Jefferies underperform / PT GBX 1,650
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan cut its price target from GBX 2,095 to GBX 1,940 and moved to “neutral”, and Deutsche Bank lowered its PT from GBX 2,100 to GBX 1,925 (now “hold”) — these cuts reduce analyst support and can pressure the stock further. JPMorgan & Deutsche price target cuts
- Negative Sentiment: Shore Capital downgraded ABF to “hold”, adding to the wave of less?constructive broker views. Shore Capital downgrade
Associated British Foods Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,132.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,148.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported GBX 174.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated British Foods had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Associated British Foods plc will post 188.0990415 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia.
Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money. With the breadth of our business, our brands and global reach, ABF aims to consistently deliver value to its stakeholders.
Our business is split into five segments: Grocery; Sugar; Agriculture; Ingredients; and Retail.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Associated British Foods
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
- How the Rich Retire
Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.