Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FPS. Wolfe Research set a $48.00 target price on Forgent Power Solutions in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Forgent Power Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Get Forgent Power Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Forgent Power Solutions

Forgent Power Solutions Price Performance

Forgent Power Solutions Company Profile

Shares of FPS opened at $34.38 on Monday. Forgent Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $25.95 and a 1-year high of $36.68.

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading designer and manufacturer of electrical distribution equipment used in data centers, the power grid and energy-intensive industrial facilities. Demand for our products is growing rapidly as (i) companies accelerate investment in data centers to meet the computational requirements for cloud computing and AI, (ii) independent power producers build new generation capacity to satisfy rising electricity demand, (iii) utilities upgrade and expand T&D infrastructure to address rapid load growth and (iv) manufacturers reshore their factories to secure their supply chains and mitigate the impact of tariffs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forgent Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forgent Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.