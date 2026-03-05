Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANF. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.40.

ANF opened at $95.75 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.39.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 29,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,976,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 308,503 shares in the company, valued at $30,850,300. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,661,358. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,539,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5,749.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,194,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,601 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10,469.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 993,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,278,000 after purchasing an additional 983,705 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $315,209,000 after purchasing an additional 898,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,961,000.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — ANF reported $3.68 EPS vs. $3.56 consensus and record Q4 net sales of $1.67B, driven by Hollister strength (Hollister comp and full?year growth highlighted). Read More.

Q4 results beat expectations — ANF reported $3.68 EPS vs. $3.56 consensus and record Q4 net sales of $1.67B, driven by Hollister strength (Hollister comp and full?year growth highlighted). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Full?year EPS outlook topped consensus — management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $10.20–$11.00 (above the ~$10.07 consensus), signaling confidence in annual profitability despite headwinds. Read More.

Full?year EPS outlook topped consensus — management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $10.20–$11.00 (above the ~$10.07 consensus), signaling confidence in annual profitability despite headwinds. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sizeable capital return continues — the company repurchased $450M of stock in FY2025 (5.4M shares, ~11% reduction) and plans ~ $450M in buybacks for FY2026, supporting EPS and shareholder value. Read More.

Sizeable capital return continues — the company repurchased $450M of stock in FY2025 (5.4M shares, ~11% reduction) and plans ~ $450M in buybacks for FY2026, supporting EPS and shareholder value. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst actions mixed but constructive — Telsey reaffirmed an “outperform”/$125 PT and Jefferies trimmed its PT to $130 while keeping a buy rating, leaving tangible upside but some analyst calibration. Read More.

Analyst actions mixed but constructive — Telsey reaffirmed an “outperform”/$125 PT and Jefferies trimmed its PT to $130 while keeping a buy rating, leaving tangible upside but some analyst calibration. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Soft near?term guidance and tariff assumptions spooked investors — Q1 EPS guide of $1.20–$1.30 is well below Street estimates (~$1.41), and management modeled a 15% U.S. import tariff (estimated ~290bps sales impact in Q1 and ~70bps for FY), pressuring margins. Read More.

Soft near?term guidance and tariff assumptions spooked investors — Q1 EPS guide of $1.20–$1.30 is well below Street estimates (~$1.41), and management modeled a 15% U.S. import tariff (estimated ~290bps sales impact in Q1 and ~70bps for FY), pressuring margins. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure and operating income decline — operating margin and operating income were down year?over?year; investors cite margin contraction, higher inventory and tariff exposure as reasons for the stock pullback despite the beat. Read More.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

