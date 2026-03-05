Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,662,702. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total value of $1,406,779.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 522,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,512,341.02. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $216.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.29.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

