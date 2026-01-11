Plus Therapeutics’ (PSTV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted radiotherapeutics for oncology. Its platform technologies leverage nanoliposomes and microspheres to deliver therapeutic radioisotopes directly to tumor sites. The company’s lead candidate, 90Y-HP-DO3A, is in Phase 2 development for recurrent high-grade gliomas, while its rhenium-based nanoliposome program is under investigation for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma and brain metastases.

The pipeline also includes investigational treatments for bone metastases, malignant pleural effusions and other hard-to-treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.