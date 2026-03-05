Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Increased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.2% in the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,662,702. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $216.82 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.48 and a 200-day moving average of $227.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. CICC Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Amazon.com to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.29.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

