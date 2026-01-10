KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Shares Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.94 and last traded at $26.99. Approximately 4,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 6,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.5146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 194.0%.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (OBOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected, tier-weighted index of companies likely to benefit from China’s One Belt, One Road initiative. OBOR was launched on Sep 7, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

