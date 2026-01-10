Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Trading Up 9.3% – Here’s What Happened

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.3860 and last traded at $0.3826. 554,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,004,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Charlotte’s Web Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc is a producer and distributor of hemp-derived wellness products, operating under the Charlotte’s Web brand name. The company specializes in full-spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) formulations sourced from proprietary hemp genetics and manufactured at its vertically integrated processing facilities in Colorado. Its product suite encompasses CBD oils, capsules, gummies, topicals and pet-specific formulations designed to support general well-being.

Originally founded in 2013 by the Stanley Brothers in Boulder, Colorado, Charlotte’s Web pioneered the consumer CBD market with an emphasis on quality, consistency and transparency.

