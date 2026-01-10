Grit Real Estate Income Group (LON:GR1T) Shares Down 4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Free Report) dropped 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.29 and last traded at GBX 6.29. Approximately 10,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 23,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.55.
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.34. The firm has a market cap of £34.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.20.
We leverage our deep African real estate insights and in-country expertise to offer unique real estate solutions in property development, asset and property management as well as selected co-investment opportunities for qualifying counterparties.
Through our family of partnerships, we find opportunities to drive positive social and environmental change that transcend buildings to the benefit all current stakeholders and generations to come.
