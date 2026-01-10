Touchstar (LON:TST) Stock Price Down 3% – Here’s Why

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 59.16 and last traded at GBX 59.16. Approximately 8,718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 11,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.

Touchstar Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.83 million, a PE ratio of 145.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 79.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

Get Touchstar alerts:

About Touchstar

(Get Free Report)

TouchStar Technologies Ltd has been supplying turnkey data collection and mobile computing solutions for industrial and commercial applications since 1982.

Global leaders such as Coca Cola Enterprises, Wincanton Logistics, Ford Motor Company, GSK, Tata Steel, Calor Gas and Certas have benefited from a highly professional approach to project fulfilment.

Our solutions are always ‘fit for purpose’ and supported & maintained for decades, preserving and future-proofing your initial capital investment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.