Touchstar (LON:TST) Stock Price Down 3% – Here’s Why

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 59.16 and last traded at GBX 59.16. Approximately 8,718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 11,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.
Touchstar Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £4.83 million, a PE ratio of 145.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 79.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.
About Touchstar
Global leaders such as Coca Cola Enterprises, Wincanton Logistics, Ford Motor Company, GSK, Tata Steel, Calor Gas and Certas have benefited from a highly professional approach to project fulfilment.
Our solutions are always ‘fit for purpose’ and supported & maintained for decades, preserving and future-proofing your initial capital investment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Touchstar
- A month before the crash
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- REVEALED: America just unlocked a $500 trillion asset
- Put $1,000 into this stock by Jan 1 [Not NVDA]
Receive News & Ratings for Touchstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.